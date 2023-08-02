Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .257 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 23.1% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 25 .256 AVG .257 .275 OBP .304 .436 SLG .351 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 5 RBI 10 4/1 K/BB 4/5 0 SB 0

