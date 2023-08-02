On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Wade Miley TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .280.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

In 71.0% of his games this season (71 of 100), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 100), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this year (36.0%), including six multi-run games (6.0%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .295 AVG .264 .335 OBP .306 .452 SLG .352 20 XBH 13 6 HR 2 31 RBI 27 41/13 K/BB 44/12 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings