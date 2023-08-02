Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (121) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 81 of 107 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (30.8%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (15.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year (57 of 107), with two or more runs 11 times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.316
|AVG
|.254
|.351
|OBP
|.312
|.533
|SLG
|.404
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|22
|47/10
|K/BB
|73/15
|11
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.