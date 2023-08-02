Nationals vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wade Miley and MacKenzie Gore are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nationals vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 39, or 40.6%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has won 35 of its 86 games, or 40.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 106 games with a total.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|21-34
|24-29
|22-25
|23-37
|30-38
|15-24
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.