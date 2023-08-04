Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .279 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Riley is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (75 of 106), with multiple hits 35 times (33.0%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 41 games this year (38.7%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this year (51.9%), including 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|49
|.311
|AVG
|.242
|.371
|OBP
|.301
|.577
|SLG
|.434
|30
|XBH
|16
|14
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|30
|57/21
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (4-5) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
