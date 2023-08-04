How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson ready for the first of a three-game series against Jeimer Candelario and the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 206 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .499 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (601 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.273).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, May 5, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Fried has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Fried has put together four starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
