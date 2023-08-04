Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of those games.

He has homered in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has had an RBI in nine games this season (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (35.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 25 .256 AVG .257 .275 OBP .304 .436 SLG .351 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 5 RBI 10 4/1 K/BB 4/5 0 SB 0

