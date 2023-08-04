Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.4% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas has had an RBI in nine games this season (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (35.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|25
|.256
|AVG
|.257
|.275
|OBP
|.304
|.436
|SLG
|.351
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|10
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/5
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.