On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 34 walks while batting .235.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 39th in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 90 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 30 games this season (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (35 of 90), with two or more runs six times (6.7%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 39 .249 AVG .217 .322 OBP .289 .508 SLG .427 21 XBH 12 13 HR 9 28 RBI 21 47/20 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings