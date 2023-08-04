The Washington Mystics (12-13) are monitoring four players on the injury report ahead of a Friday, August 4 game against the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mystics head into this matchup on the heels of an 80-73 loss to the Dream on Sunday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Karlie Samuelson Out Knee 7.2 2.5 2 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes averages 14.5 points and 3.5 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 4.8 rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Natasha Cloud puts up a team-best 6 assists per contest. She is also averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.9% from the floor and 26.7% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tianna Hawkins puts up a team-leading 5.2 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 7.9 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough puts up 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field.

Queen Egbo posts 3.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field.

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 157.5

