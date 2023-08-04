Player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 121 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.328/.464 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has collected 92 hits with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.308/.416 on the season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (6-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jul. 30 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 5.1 5 2 2 8 4 vs. Giants Jul. 19 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 2 2 at Nationals Jul. 5 6.0 7 1 1 2 3

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.359/.473 on the season.

Steer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.