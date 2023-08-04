Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Friday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .412 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) against the Angels.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.582) and OPS (1.002) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- In 76.4% of his games this season (81 of 106), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (42.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (40 of 106), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored a run in 66 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|48
|.341
|AVG
|.328
|.438
|OBP
|.400
|.590
|SLG
|.574
|29
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|13
|34
|RBI
|30
|34/37
|K/BB
|25/21
|26
|SB
|25
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
