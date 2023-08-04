As of December 31 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6000, put them 18th in the league.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in ), and it ranked 13th on defense with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers had a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last year.

Pittsburgh posted a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Harris also had 41 catches for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

In addition, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

