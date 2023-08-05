On Saturday, Dominic Smith (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.339) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

In 64.4% of his games this season (67 of 104), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 104), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 22 games this year (21.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.7%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (34.6%), including three games with multiple runs (2.9%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .253 AVG .276 .320 OBP .356 .296 SLG .391 4 XBH 15 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 32/20 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings