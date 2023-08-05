Ildemaro Vargas -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .259 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 23 of 40 games this year (57.5%), including multiple hits six times (15.0%).

In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Vargas has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 26 .256 AVG .260 .275 OBP .313 .436 SLG .351 3 XBH 6 2 HR 0 5 RBI 10 4/1 K/BB 4/6 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings