Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- .188 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .259 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 23 of 40 games this year (57.5%), including multiple hits six times (15.0%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Vargas has had an RBI in nine games this season (22.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|26
|.256
|AVG
|.260
|.275
|OBP
|.313
|.436
|SLG
|.351
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|10
|4/1
|K/BB
|4/6
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Abbott (6-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.