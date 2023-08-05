The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 124 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 36th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), with more than one RBI 14 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 58 times this year (53.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .310 AVG .261 .345 OBP .318 .523 SLG .436 27 XBH 19 9 HR 9 35 RBI 25 49/10 K/BB 74/15 11 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings