Saturday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) against the Washington Nationals (47-63) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds and Joan Adon for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 6-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (474 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule