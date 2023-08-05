How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Joan Adon gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals looking to shut down Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 97 home runs as a team.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 474 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adon will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The 24-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Aaron Nola
