The Cincinnati Reds (59-53) will aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Nationals (47-63) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds and Joan Adon for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (6-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 2.35 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .196.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Abbott has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

