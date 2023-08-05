Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks while batting .298.

In 57.7% of his 26 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has homered (15.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Adams has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once six times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 9 .367 AVG .176 .424 OBP .222 .683 SLG .324 11 XBH 3 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/5 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings