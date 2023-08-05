At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in ), and it ranked 13th defensively with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

The Steelers picked up four wins at home last season and five on the road.

When favorites, Pittsburgh was 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Alex Highsmith helped keep opposing offenses in check with 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

Odds are current as of August 5 at 5:19 AM ET.