On Sunday, Joey Meneses (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Lyon Richardson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 48 .294 AVG .267 .333 OBP .310 .449 SLG .371 20 XBH 15 6 HR 3 31 RBI 29 41/13 K/BB 46/13 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings