Nationals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) against the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:40 PM on August 6.
The probable starters are Lyon Richardson for the Reds and Jake Irvin (3-5) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have come away with 42 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 28-34 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (481 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|August 1
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Josiah Gray vs Freddy Peralta
|August 2
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Wade Miley
|August 4
|@ Reds
|W 6-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 5
|@ Reds
|W 7-3
|Joan Adon vs Andrew Abbott
|August 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Lyon Richardson
|August 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Zack Wheeler
|August 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Aaron Nola
|August 11
|Athletics
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Paul Blackburn
