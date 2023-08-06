Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals match up with TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 97 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored 481 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.469 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn

