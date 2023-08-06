How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals match up with TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 97 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Washington has scored 481 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.88 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.469 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
