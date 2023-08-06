Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (48-63), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, August 6. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 28 games, or 60.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 42 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 28 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

