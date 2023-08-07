On Monday, Austin Riley (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 20 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 38 walks while batting .274.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 77 of 109 games this season (70.6%), including 35 multi-hit games (32.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.0% of his games in 2023 (24 of 109), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has driven in a run in 42 games this year (38.5%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (52.3%), including 16 multi-run games (14.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .311 AVG .236 .371 OBP .295 .577 SLG .429 30 XBH 17 14 HR 12 38 RBI 32 57/21 K/BB 57/17 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings