Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on August 7, 2023
Bryan Reynolds and Ronald Acuna Jr. are among the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves meet at PNC Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Strider Stats
- Spencer Strider (12-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 23rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 27th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|13
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|10
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|11
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 149 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 53 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .343/.425/.589 so far this year.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .550 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 109 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .264/.370/.605 slash line on the season.
- Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 22 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 33 walks and 53 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .267/.329/.453 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 6
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has collected 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.381/.399 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.