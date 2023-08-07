Browns Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500, the Cleveland Browns are No. 13 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!
Browns Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cleveland Betting Insights
- Cleveland put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Browns games last season hit the over.
- From an offensive standpoint, Cleveland ranked 14th in the with 349.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in total defense (331.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Browns went 4-4 at home last season and 3-6 away from home.
- Cleveland posted a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.
- In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 4-8.
Browns Impact Players
- Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 catches for 239 yards.
- In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).
- In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).
- Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
- Myles Garrett amassed 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.
Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|2
|September 18
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 24
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|7
|October 22
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 26
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|16
|December 24
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 28
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
Odds are current as of August 7 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.