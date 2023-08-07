After hitting .293 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .260 with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in 65 of 102 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this season, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44 of 102 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .272 AVG .249 .322 OBP .297 .435 SLG .413 18 XBH 17 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 44/7 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings