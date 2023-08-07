Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .279.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 97th in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.294
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.449
|SLG
|.366
|20
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|29
|41/13
|K/BB
|47/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.01 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
