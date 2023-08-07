The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .246.

In 59.8% of his 92 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 48 .241 AVG .250 .279 OBP .317 .333 SLG .431 11 XBH 16 2 HR 9 15 RBI 26 21/6 K/BB 15/17 0 SB 1

