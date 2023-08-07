Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Lane Thomas (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.491) and total hits (128) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 111 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 44 games this year (39.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.310
|AVG
|.270
|.345
|OBP
|.321
|.523
|SLG
|.460
|27
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|30
|49/10
|K/BB
|76/15
|11
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (2-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
