Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is hitting .258 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Chavis has had a base hit in 15 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.286
|.250
|OBP
|.359
|.259
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|9/1
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.