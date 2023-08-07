Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Michael Harris II (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .280 with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%) Harris II has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (19.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (25.3%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (9.2%).
- In 31 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.324
|AVG
|.242
|.364
|OBP
|.294
|.532
|SLG
|.395
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|27/7
|K/BB
|33/12
|7
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 121 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 5.18 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing hitters.
