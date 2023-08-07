How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott will square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 99 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington has scored 487 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, July 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has three quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Williams has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
