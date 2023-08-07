The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryson Stott will square off against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 99 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored 487 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, July 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has three quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Williams has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina

