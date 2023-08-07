When the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and Washington Nationals (49-63) square of at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, August 7, Ranger Suarez will get the nod for the Phillies, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+180). A 10-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.01 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 8-4 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 43 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

