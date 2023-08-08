Tuesday's contest at Citizens Bank Park has the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (49-63) at 4:05 PM ET (on August 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Phillies, so expect a tight matchup.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Nationals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 100 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (43%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 13 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (487 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

