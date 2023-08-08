Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to find success against Trevor Williams when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -200 +165 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks. Washington games have finished below the point total four times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 10.1 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 43, or 43%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 51 of 110 chances this season.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 27-29 25-25 24-37 32-38 17-24

