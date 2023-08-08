Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take the field on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 99 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 487 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (5-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, July 30, when he tossed four innings while giving up five earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start three times in 22 starts this season.

Williams has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina

