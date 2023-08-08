Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 8, 2023
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He has a .290/.333/.491 slash line on the season.
- Thomas has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.
- He's slashed .260/.309/.424 so far this season.
- Abrams brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bryson Stott Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .302/.343/.440 slash line so far this year.
- Stott hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has put up 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .294/.347/.436 on the season.
- Bohm heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 2
|4-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
