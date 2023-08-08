Player prop betting options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He has a .290/.333/.491 slash line on the season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI (97 total hits). He has swiped 27 bases.

He's slashed .260/.309/.424 so far this season.

Abrams brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 8 2 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Stott Stats

Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a .302/.343/.440 slash line so far this year.

Stott hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 1

Alec Bohm Props

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has put up 110 hits with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .294/.347/.436 on the season.

Bohm heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 4-for-6 1 0 3 5 0

