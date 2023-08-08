Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Pirates Player Props
|Braves vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Pirates
|Braves vs Pirates Odds
|Braves vs Pirates Prediction
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has seven doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- d'Arnaud has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (17 of 45), with two or more RBI seven times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.243
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.500
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|11
|13/10
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-8 with a 4.35 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.