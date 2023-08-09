The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .272 AVG .250 .322 OBP .297 .435 SLG .413 18 XBH 18 6 HR 5 20 RBI 24 38/11 K/BB 44/7 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings