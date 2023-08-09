Wednesday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (62-52) against the Washington Nationals (50-64) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The Phillies will give the ball to Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in 44, or 43.1%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a win-loss record of 21-23 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (496 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule