How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will aim to out-hit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Nationals Prediction
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 104 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.465 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.