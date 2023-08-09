Player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 129 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.332/.491 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 120 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a slash line of .280/.323/.421 on the season.

Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Reds Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Reds Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (6-7) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 3 8.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mariners Jul. 15 6.2 2 0 0 7 5 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 5.0 3 0 0 4 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .302/.346/.438 so far this year.

Stott hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 83 walks and 72 RBI (77 total hits).

He's slashed .183/.324/.433 so far this season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 vs. Royals Aug. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Royals Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

