Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Phillies on August 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has collected 129 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .287/.332/.491 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has 120 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .280/.323/.421 on the season.
- Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|at Phillies
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Michael Lorenzen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -179)
Lorenzen Stats
- Michael Lorenzen (6-7) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Lorenzen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 3
|8.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at Royals
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 15
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 6
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI (127 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashing .302/.346/.438 so far this year.
- Stott hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Schwarber Stats
- Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 83 walks and 72 RBI (77 total hits).
- He's slashed .183/.324/.433 so far this season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
