Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .522 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Quinn Priester on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .422, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has reached base via a hit in 85 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 48 of those games.
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (21.6%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (39.6%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (13.5%).
- In 62.2% of his games this year (69 of 111), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (22.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.341
|AVG
|.336
|.438
|OBP
|.406
|.590
|SLG
|.584
|29
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|34
|34/37
|K/BB
|28/21
|26
|SB
|27
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester (2-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has an 8.69 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.
