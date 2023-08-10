Spain will face the Netherlands in a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 10 at 9:00 PM ET. In the Round of 16, Spain defeated Switzerland and the Netherlands took out South Africa.

The odds of Spain advancing to the World Cup semifinals are -116. The odds for the Netherlands are +334. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of Spain vs. Netherlands at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Netherlands Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: -116

-116 Netherlands Moneyline: +334

Spain vs. Netherlands World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams rack up a combined 6.1 goals per game, 3.6 more than this match's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 1.6 goals per game, 0.9 fewer than this game's over/under.

Spain is 3-0-1 when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.

Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -116 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

The Netherlands drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

The Netherlands has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +334 moneyline set for this game.

Spain World Cup Stats

In Women's World Cup, Aitana Bonmati has recorded three goals and two assists in four matches for Spain.

In Women's World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso has registered three goals and one assist for Spain.

In Spain's matches (four) in Women's World Cup, there have been three goals and one assist from Alba Redondo.

Eva Navarro has compiled two assists for Spain in Women's World Cup without scoring a goal.

Netherlands World Cup Stats

Jill Roord has scored four goals for the Netherlands in Women's World Cup (four games).

In four Women's World Cup matches, Lieke Martens has recorded one goal while adding two assists.

Dominique Janssen does not have a goal but has two assists in Women's World Cup.

The Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk has tallied one goal with one assist in Women's World Cup.

Take your pick for Spain vs. Netherlands on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Spain vs. Netherlands Recent Performance

Spain was 6-5-2 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +16. This year, its record is 9-0-2 versus fellow World Cup squads (+33 goal differential).

Spain faced Switzerland in its last game and won by a score of 5-1. The victorious Spain side took 22 shots, outshooting by 20.

In 2022, the Netherlands went 5-2-4 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +5. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-1-1 (+9 goal differential).

The Netherlands picked up a 2-0 victory against South Africa on August 5 in its last game. The Netherlands outshot South Africa 14 to 11.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Netherlands Roster

Name Age Number Club Daphne van Domselaar 23 1 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lynn Wilms 22 2 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Stefanie van der Gragt 30 3 FC Stockholm Internazionale (Sweden) Aniek Nouwen 24 4 AC Milan (Italy) Merel van Dongen 30 5 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Jill Roord 26 6 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Lineth Beerensteyn 26 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Sherida Spitse 33 8 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Katja Snoeijs 26 9 Everton FC (England) Danielle van de Donk 32 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Lieke Martens 30 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Jill Baijings 22 12 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Renate Jansen 32 13 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Jackie Groenen 28 14 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Caitlin Dijkstra 24 15 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Lize Kop 25 16 AFC Ajax (Netherlands) Victoria Pelova 24 17 Arsenal WFC (England) Kerstin Casparij 22 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Wieke Kaptein 17 19 FC Twente Enschede (Netherlands) Dominique Janssen 28 20 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Damaris Egurrola 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Esmee Brugts 20 22 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Jacintha Weimar 25 23 Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.