Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (72-40) on Thursday, August 10, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+170). The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 64, or 64.6%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 22-10 (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

