Thursday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) and the Washington Nationals (50-65) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 10.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (9-8) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MLB Network

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Nationals have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Nationals have won in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Washington is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (496 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule