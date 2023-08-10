Nationals vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals will meet on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Bryson Stott and Joey Meneses among those expected to step up at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Phillies as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.
Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-250
|+200
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Nationals Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.
Nationals Betting Records & Stats
- The Nationals have been victorious in 44, or 42.7%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 113 chances this season.
- The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
Nationals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|22-34
|28-31
|25-25
|25-39
|32-40
|18-24
