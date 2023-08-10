How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Bryson Stott and Joey Meneses will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (7-11) for his 24th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-0
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
|8/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/15/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nick Pivetta
|8/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|James Paxton
