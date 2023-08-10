Bryson Stott and Joey Meneses will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin (7-11) for his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton

